Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Actress' Mehendi to Be Organic, Brother Visits Town

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding rumours have taken the internet by storm and the actors keeping mum is increasing the curiosity even more. Amid these speculations, Katrina’s mother and sister were clicked visiting her and now, her brother Sebastien Laurent Michel has also reached the city right before the celebrations. A photo shared by him on his private Instagram account has gone viral which shows a picture of his cocktail glass amid the Mumbai skyline in the background.

He captioned the photo as, “India feeds the soul; debauchery in a different environment". It is being speculated that the picture has been taken from Katrina’s Andheri West flat.

Meanwhile, the actress has chosen a special Mehendi for her big day. If a report in BollyeoodLife is to be believed, the bride to be’s wedding Mehendi is worth Rs 1 lakh. The publication reported that a sample of the Mehendi has already been sent to the actress, and the Mehendi will be organic and will not have any chemicals in it. It is prepared by hand, the reports further stated.

Sojat Mehendi from Pali district, Jodhpur will be sent to the actress on her special day. The Mehendi is known for leaving a deep burnt red stain on the hands. Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra, too, had adored this special Mehendi on their respective wedding days.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s family members and other guests will start reaching Rajasthan from December 5 onwards, while the couple will arrive at the wedding venue on December 6, a source informed ETimes. The high-profile wedding will be attended by the likes of Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Shashank Khaitan and other big names.

Sawai Madhopur’s district administration also held a meeting on Friday morning to discuss the law and order arrangements ahead of the high-profile wedding. The officials discussed crowd-controlling measures and other security arrangements for the celebrities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.