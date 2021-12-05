Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Actress' Mom Leaves Home in Groom's Mercedes?

Ahead of his wedding with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal seems to have deployed his old car, a white Mercedes Benz GLC for his mother-in-law-to-be’s service amid wedding preps. In a video shared by a paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, Katrina’ mom, Suzanne Turquotte can be seen leaving the actress’ residence in a white Mercedes Benz GLC.

Fans were quick to identify through its number plate. One fan commented under the video, “Vicky’s old car!!", another fan wrote, “Ye gadi vicky kaushal ki hai (this car belongs to Vicky Kaushal)."

The car in question used to be Vicky’s prime car as he was often spotted commuting to dubbing studios and production house offices in his ride. Then in July 2021, Vicky added a Range Rover to his fleet.

The nation has been abuzz with news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, the new developments happening with each passing day have hooked the audience. The VicKat wedding celebration will swing into action from December 7 to 12 at the heritage property Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

Earlier, Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan confirmed a meeting of the district administration officials to discuss the law-and-order arrangements for four days during the celebrity wedding. Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic situation, Kishan also said directions have been given that all guests should have got both doses of vaccination.

As new details continue to surface, according to reports, Vicky will be making a grand entry with his baraat. He will be making a traditional entry on a horse but on a bigger scale. Seven white horses will be selected for his grand entry on the day of the wedding ceremony. It has also been reported that a royal mandap has been specially designed for the bride and groom-to-be.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.