Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Marriage Anniversary: Sunny Kaushal, BFF Mini Mathur, More Send Love

It is a call for celebration for Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as the lovebirds marked their first wedding anniversary today. While the married couple has paid a romantic tribute to each other on Instagram, many prominent Bollywood celebs and close friends of the stars have also showered them with tremendous love.

Earlier today, in his mushy note, Vicky Kaushal expressed, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!” Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif hailed hubby Kaushal as her “Ray of light.”

Celebs react:

Actress Ileana DCruz, who is rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif’s brother, commented, “You two man! Happy Anniversary." Meanwhile, Sophie Choudry wrote, “Aww big hug you two!! Happy 1st. To infinite beautiful years together.” Mini Mathur, a close friend of Katrina Kaif laughed out loud upon watching a hilarious video of Vicky Kaushal included in Kaif’s anniversary post and said, “Haha love love love the video ka soundtrack. Mubarak Vicky & Kat! Mohabbat Zindabad.” Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar, Twinkle Khanna, Tahir Kashyap, Shweta Bachchan, Mukti Mohan, were among the many who showered the couple with red hearts on the photo-sharing application.

Family showers love

One among the many well-wishers to comment on the couple’s post was Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal. In his heartfelt note, the director expressed, “Happy Anniversary. May God’s blessings be always with u. Puttar, u have brought so much happiness to the family. Love & blessings.”

Meanwhile, Katrina’s brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal shared a stunning glimpse from the couple’s Haldi ceremony, wherein, a smiling bride Katrina is seen smearing Haldi on Kaushal’s cheeks. “Happy anniversary cuties Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal,” said Sunny before adding a couple of hearts.

The couple’s anniversary post is an amalgamation of the lovebirds’ precious and mushy memories. From marriage photos to cuddles and kisses, the pictures have set major couple goals for their admirers.

