Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Sangeet in Evening; Haldi, Mehendi on Dec 8 With Grand Party

Wedding fever has hit Bollywood with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal set to tie the knot at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Katrina and Vicky, along with their family and friends, have reached the wedding venue. The festivities and rituals have begun amid tight security.

The Sangeet ceremony will take place today evening. Several celebrities including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi were spotted arriving at the Jaipur airport for the wedding festivities. The sangeet will be followed by Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies on December 8. The wedding rituals will be performed on the evening of 9th December at 6 pm.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif left for Rajasthan on Monday evening. While Katrina was spotted along with her mother dressed in traditional yellow attire, Kaushal was clicked happily waving at the paparazzi.

Vicky Kaushal, during an appearance on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls in November, described his ideal wife as someone who would make him “feel at home all the time". His comment came amid rumours of his impending wedding with Katrina Kaif. The couple is all set to tie the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan.

Vicky and Katrina’s love story reportedly began on the sets of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan. In a 2019 episode, Karan had asked Katrina who she would like to work with, in her next project. The diva had named Vicky, stating that they would look really good together. Later, when Vicky and Ayushmann Khurrana came as guests on the show, Karan shared Katrina’s statement with the Uri actor. Vicky was quite surprised and acted to faint. For the first time, the two came together for an episode of Film Companion’s Tape Cast. It is believed to be their first in-person meeting. During the chat show, they asked each other questions regarding their family, friends, and experience of working in the film industry.

Later, the lovebirds were spotted at various award functions, but they never admitted their relationship. A few times, Vicky even flirted with Katrina on stage. Once he even asked her to find a good Vicky Kaushal and get married. Vicky and Katrina made their first public appearance together at a friend’s Diwali party and were also seen attending the screening of Shershaah.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s police actioner Sooryavanshi, which is minting moolah at the box office. Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, was last seen in Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.