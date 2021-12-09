Katrina Kaif: Actress Who Has Worked With Superstars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan

Katrina Kaif is now confirmed to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. The talented diva has been a heartthrob for the young generation. She has been part of several blockbusters throughout her career, and has worked with all the top actors. Katrina has featured with all the three Khans – Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan – in successful ventures.

The 38-year-old is also known for her onscreen chemistry with Akshay Kumar. She has collaborated with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan as well.

Tiger franchise, Bharat with Salman Khan

After getting her big break with Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya in 2005, Katrina Kaif reunited with Salman Khan for the 2012 spy thriller Ek Tha Tiger. She played the role of an ISI agent in the movie which later turned into a franchise. The third film in the series, currently titled Tiger 3, will be released next year.

Katrina-Salman pair was also seen in 2019 film Bharat. The action drama was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who is a frequent collaborator with both the actors.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero with Shah Rukh Khan

Katrina shared the screen space with the king of romance Shahrukh Khan in the 2012 romantic drama Jab Tak Hai Jaan – the last film of Yash Chopra. Also starring Anushka Sharma, the film fared well at the box office. She was again seen opposite Shah Rukh in the 2018 romantic comedy Zero. Katrina played the role of an actress in the movie.

Singh Is Kinng, Welcome, Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar

The talented diva has some of the biggest hits with Khilaadi Akshay Kumar. Katrina performed the role of a gangster’s sister in the 2007 comedy caper Welcome. The film was a hit at the box office and has seen a growing fanbase over the years.

Anees Bazmee again brought the lucky pair of Akshay-Katrina on silver screen in the film Singh is Kinng. The 2008 laughter riot was one of the highest grossers of the year.

Their recent outing Sooryavanshi has become the biggest pandemic hit of Bollywood.

Dhoom 3, Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan

Katrina flaunted her well-built physique in Dhoom 3 – the third film in the Dhoom franchise. She was paired opposite Aamir Khan in the movie who played the role of a conman. Released in 2013, Dhoom 3 was a blockbuster hit despite receiving mixed reviews.

Katrina again collaborated with Aamir in 2018 period drama Thugs of Hindostan. However, the movie was panned by critics as well as the audience.

The 38-year-old has also worked with Saif Ali Khan in 2008 action thriller Race and 2015 spy thriller Phantom. She featured alongside Hrithik Roshan too in 2014 action comedy Bang Bang.

