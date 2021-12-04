Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Kiara Advani Has Best Reaction, Reveals Whether She's Invited

Vicky Kaushal’s Lust Stories co-star Kiara Advani has reacted to the news about him getting married to Katrina Kaif. Katrina and Vicky will reportedly tie the knot on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The star couple is leaving no stone unturned to assure that the wedding celebrations are spectacular yet intensely private. Speculations about their wedding venue, the reception details, and even the guest list are all over social media.

Initial reports had claimed that Shershaah star Kiara Advani would also likely attend the wedding. However, now, in a recent chat, Kiara has finally broken her silence and revealed whether or not she’s to the wedding.

In a chat during Agenda Aaj Tak 2021, Kiara was asked if she was aware of Vicky and Katrina’s wedding. At the event, responding to this, Kiara shared that she has heard about it but doesn’t know anything. “Really? Suna toh hai par pata nahi, mujhe toh invite nahi kiya.( I have heard about it but don’t know, I’ve not been invited)," Kiara said.

Several media reports stated that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly got engaged on Diwali at director Kabir Khan’s house. The venue and ensemble details were also shared. The duo will get married at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The rumoured couple will reportedly wear ensembles designed by Sabyasachi.

Vicky and Katrina reportedly started dating in 2019. Earlier this year, during Zoom’s chat show By Invite Only, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the actors are dating and said, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it."

Meanwhile, Sawai Madhopur’s district administration held a meeting on Friday morning to discuss the law and order arrangements ahead of the high-profile wedding. The officials discussed crowd-controlling measures and other security arrangements for the celebrities. Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan, who chaired the meeting, told ETimes, “The meeting was held to discuss various aspects related to the wedding, including law and order. We had officials from various departments like the traffic department, forest officials and transport department. There will be 120 guests in all and they will be allowed entry on the basis of double vaccination certificates and RT-PCR tests."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s family members and other guests will start reaching Jaipur from December 5 onwards, while the couple will arrive at the wedding venue on December 6, a source informed ETimes. The high-profile wedding will be attended by the likes of Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Shashank Khaitan and other big names.

