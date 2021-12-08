Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Locals Miffed With Couple for Not Greeting Them, Causing Inconvenience

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are going to tie the knot tomorrow. The three-day extravagant wedding kickstarted at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday. A sangeet ceremony was held at the venue last night with much fanfare. The entire venue was lit up and there were even fireworks. Earlier on Tuesday, mehndi from Rajasthan’s Sojat town was applied on bride-to-be Katrina’s hands. The mehndi ceremony lasted for about an hour.

The wedding will see a lot of VIP guests coming in and many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt among others are reportedly going to be a part of the festivities.

According to a source, the locals aren’t very happy with the set-up as they aren’t allowed to move freely in their own village, “Last week the Sawai Madhopur district administration conducted a meeting to discuss law and order arrangements for the wedding. The meeting was reportedly conducted in the presence of District Collector Rajendra Kishan, superintendent of police Rajesh Singh, ADM Suraj Singh Negi, and representatives of the event company. No one except for the guests and those related to the event management is allowed in the radius of two kilometres of the wedding. If anyone is seen near the venue they are asked to leave immediately. The locals are often questioned by the cops about where they want to go."

It is also said that the villagers aren’t very happy with Vicky and Katrina as they aren’t able to get a glimpse of the couple, “It is the first time a wedding on this scale is happening in the village and it is also the first time that film stars are visiting the village. The whole village including the kids and elders are excited to see them, but they aren’t allowed anywhere closer to the venue. Many expect the couple to come and greet the entire village but it is unlikely that it will happen," says the source adding that they also fear the spread of Covid. Many guests are travelling from abroad and the locals fear the spread of the Omicron the new variant of Covid-19.

The word in the village is that there is going to be a small feast to be arranged by Vicky and Katrina as a part of the celebrations, “The locals are expecting that the couple is going to arrange a lunch for them. While there is no clarity on the same it will have to be seen whether it happens in the next two days."

