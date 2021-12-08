Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Other Big Celebrity Weddings That Have Happened in Rajasthan

Destination weddings are very much in vogue these days. Celebrities too prefer to go out of the way to make their big day a special one. From Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone –Ranveer Singh, we loved their wedding albums. So now, ahead of the most-awaited wedding of the year, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding, we take a look at celebs who have tied the knot in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan is among the top choices for weddings. Apart from many Indian celebrities, many Hollywood celebrities have also tied knots in resorts and hotels in Rajasthan cities due to their charm and elegance.

Here is a list of Big celebrity weddings that have happened in Rajasthan:

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon married to Anil Thadani on February 22, 2004, at Shiv Niwas Palace, Udaipur. The palace is located against the majestic backdrop of Jag mandir.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay: Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh tied the nuptial knot with Rukmini Sahay at Radisson Blu Palace Resort & Spa in Udaipur on February 9, 2017. The resort is located on the shores of Fateh Sagar Lake. It is just 4 km from the beautiful Saheliyon-ki-Bari gardens. Many celebrities graced their three-day wedding affair.

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koschee: Actress Shriya Saran married to her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev on March 19, 2018, at Deogarh Mahal, Udaipur. The heritage hotel Deogarh Mahal has its Royal character in its 55 rooms with a history behind

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: The couple had a glittering wedding ceremony in Jodhpur in December 2018. The couple hosted a 3-day grand celebration at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. Around 1500 guests turned up to bless the couple. The luxury five-star heritage hotel is located on the highest point of the city, Chittar Hill.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand: The Hollywood couple tied the knot on October 23, 2010, during a grand wedding in Rajasthan. They married at Aman-i-Khas resort near the Ranthambhore tiger sanctuary in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. Animals including camels, elephants and horses were seen in the marriage procession.

Now, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur.

