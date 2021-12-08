Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Sawai Madhopur DC Gives Exclusive Details of Security Beef Up On Big Day Tomorrow

In order to prevent any untoward incidents, Sawai Madhopur district administration is leaving no stone unturned to maintain the law and order during Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. The three-day extravaganza started at Six Senses Fort in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday. A sangeet ceremony was held at the venue last night with much fanfare. The wedding is scheduled to take place tomorrow and many VVIP guests are expected to attend the ceremony.

While the district administration is tight-lipped about the arrangements, News18.com reached out to the district collector of Sawai Madhopur, Rajendra Kishan, who said that they are constantly taking stock of the security arrangements. “We are going to have a meeting to review the situation. We have no intentions of creating any kind of trouble for the locals. I can’t reveal too much detail but along with Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh and other officials, we had a meeting a few days back and have made sure proper security arrangements have been made. We have also informed everyone including the hotel management to make sure to follow all protocols laid down by the home department of the state government," he said.

Rajendra Kishan further added that necessary instructions have been given to the event management company regarding the parking of vehicles and the movements of VIP guests. “We don’t want to cause inconvenience to the locals so we have given necessary instructions regarding parking of vehicles at the ground of Chauth Ka Barwara. For clear and quick identification of the vehicles and their numbers of the guests, each vehicle would have a sticker related to the event," he said.

When asked about the number of police on duty for the wedding, Kishan said, “I cannot reveal the exact count but a tight security arrangement has been made to maintain the law and order."

During the meeting, the event management team along with the hotel staff and the private security agency were told that they would be fully responsible for managing everything including proper Covid norms followed by the guests inside the hotel venue.

