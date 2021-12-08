Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The 25th Real Jodi Of The Reel World; Here’s A Look At The Other Reel To Real Couples

The Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal love story has yet again proved that fairy tale romances aren’t just limited to screen. Bollywood has for the longest time made us believe in ‘happily ever after’, not just on but off screen as well. It has given us love stories to swear by and relationship goals to follow blindly. Like everything else, the actors and their real-life love stories too have not only made headlines but very often made fans want to have a beautiful fairytale of their own.

While sometimes actors find love outside the Bollywood industry, there are many heroes and heroines who have found soulmates within the fraternity. With Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, taking their reel relationship to the very real next level, here’s a look at some of the most loved real couples of the reel world.

SHAMMI KAPOOR AND GEETA BALI

The first celebrity couple to tie the knot was Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali in 1955. They became parents to their son Aditya Raj Kapoor a year later. Geeta gave birth to their daughter Kanchan in 1961, and four years later she died of smallpox in 1965. He later married Neila Devi in 1969.

KISHORE KUMAR AND RUMA GUHA THAKURTA

Actor/Singer Kishore Kumar married four times. His first wife was Bengali singer and actress Ruma Guha Thakurta. Their marriage lasted from 1950 to 1958.

KISHORE KUMAR AND MADHUBALA

His second wife was actress Madhubala, who had worked with him in many films. When Kumar proposed to her, Madhubala was ill and was planning to go to London for treatment. She had a ventricular septal defect (hole in the heart). After his divorce with Ruma, the couple had a civil wedding in 1960 and Kumar reportedly converted to Islam and changed his name to Karim Abdul. His parents refused to attend the ceremony. The couple also had a Hindu ceremony to please Kumar’s parents. Their marriage ended with Madhubala’s death on 23 February 1969.

KISHORE KUMAR - YOGITA BALI - LEENA CHANDAVARKAR

The actor-singer’s third marriage was with actress Yogita Bali which lasted for two years. He later got married to actress Leena Chandavarkar from 1980 until his death in 1987.

SUNIL DUTT AND NARGIS

Sunil Dutt and Nargis got married in 1958. They have three children Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt Roncon and Namrata Dutt. Nargis passed away in 1981 due to pancreatic cancer.

DILIP KUMAR AND SAIRA BANU

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966. They were married for 54 years before the therspian passed away at the age of 98 earlier this year.

RANDHIR KAPOOR AND BABITA KAPOOR

Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor became soul mates in 1971. They have two daughters, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. Although they aren’t divorced, they have been separated for more than three decades.

AMITABH BACHCHAN AND JAYA BACHCHAN

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot in 1973 even before the actor became a superstar. They have two children Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan who is also married to actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

MITHUN CHAKRABORTY - HELENA LUKE- YOGITA BALI

Mithun and Yogita Bali tied know in 1979 and have been married for more than four-decades now and share four children together. Interestingly both of them had previously married an actor. The national award winning actor married actress Helena Luke in 1979, but after 4 months of marriage the couple separated and filed for a divorce. On the other hand, Bali was married to actor-singer Kishore Kumar for three years.

DHARMENDRA AND HEMA MALINI

Dharmendra’s first marriage was to Parkash Kaur at the age of 19 in 1954. He had two sons from this marriage, Sunny and Bobby, both successful film actors, and two daughters, Vijeeta and Ajeeta. In 1980 the actor married Hema Malini after allegedly converting to Islam to stay married to his first wife without having to get a divorce, although he later denied having converted. The couple has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

RISHI KAPOOR AND NEETU KAPOOR

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s love story inspired generations. The couple, who tied the knot in 1980, starred together in 12 films together in their career. The couple has two children— daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor who is soon going to tie the knot to actor Alia Bhatt.

RAJ BABBAR AND SMITA PATIL

Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar was married to theatre actress Nadira when he met Actress Smita Patil. The two got married in 1986 and even had a son together, Prateik Babbar. But sadly, the actress died at the tender age of 31 due to child birth. Shortly after her demise, Raj went back to first wife Nadira with whom he has two kids, Juhi and Arya Babbar.

ARBAAZ KHAN AND MALAIKA ARORA

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora married in 1998 and after 19 years of marriage, in 2017, they got divorced. The couple have a son Arhaan Khan. While the Dabangg actor is currently dating model Giorgia Andriani and Malaika is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

AJAY DEVGN AND KAJOL

Ajay Devgn and Kajol tied the knot in 1999 in a low key affair. The two recently celebrated 22 years of their marriage, and have two children — daughter Nysa and son Yug. The two stars were last seen together in Om Raut’s directorial — Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

AKSHAY KUMAR AND TWINKLE KHANNA

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for two decades. They have two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

SAIF ALI KHAN - AMRITA SINGH - KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

She was the quintessential Punjabi kudi of Bollywood and he, the Nawab of Pataudi. Saif Ali Khan tied the knot with Amrita Singh who was almost twelve years older to him against the wishes of his parents Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. The couple who have two kids, actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan had their ups and downs like most other couples do, but remained with each other for almost thirteen years up until deciding to divorce in 2004. Saif later went on to get marry actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012. They have two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh.

AISHWARYA RAI AND ABHISHEK BACHCHAN

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot on April 20, 2007. On November 16, 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The couple’s last outing together was in 2010 for filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Raavan.

RANVIR SHOREY AND KONKONA SEN SHARMA

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma got married in 2010. However, after five years, in 2015, they separated. In February 2020, they filed for divorce and were granted the same by the court in the same year.

RITEISH DESHMUKH AND GENELIA D’SOUZA

After dating for 9 long years, the much-in-love couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza tied the knot in 2012. Their wedding was a five-day affair and since Riteish and Genelia belong to different cultures, the wedding took place with Maharashtrian customs followed by a Church wedding. They have two sons Riaan and Rahyl.

KUNAL KHEMU AND SOHA ALI KHAN PATAUDI

Kunal Khemu was in a live-in relationship with actress Soha Ali Khan Pataudi for a year before the couple got engaged in 2014. They got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai in 2015. They were blessed with a baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.

BIPASHA BASU AND KARAN SINGH GROVER

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met during the shoot of Alone, and soon fell in love. After dating each other for a while, they tied the knot in 2016.

RANVEER SINGH AND DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the most talked-about couple in Bollywood. The two tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Italy in 2018. The two actors will share the screen space in Kabir Khan’s directorial 83 which releases later this month.

NEHA DHUPIA AND ANGAD BEDI

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi surprised the world when they got married in an intimate Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi in 2018. The same year she gave birth to a baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The couple were recently blessed with a son a few months back.

RAJKUMMAR RAO AND PATRALEKHAA

After dating for more than a decade Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married last month in an intimate wedding ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance.

