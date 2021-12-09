Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Times Actress Gave Us Millennial Bridesmaid Goals!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding is the talk of the town. The couple, reportedly, will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9. Fans can’t keep calm as they want to witness Katrina in her bridal avatar. Not once but 9 times, Katrina has decked up as dulhaniya on the screen. Here are the few movies, wherein Katrina turned bride and made us swoon over her reel-life bridal avatars.

HUMKO DEEWANA KAR GAYE

In the 2006 film Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Katrina was relatively new to the industry. Dressed in a peach heavy work lehenga, her BTS pictures often go viral. The actress looked stunning in her bridal avatar in the film.

NAMASTEY LONDON

There is no doubt that with Namastey London, Katrina marked her presence in the Bollywood industry. Back then, the actress had wavy-hair, and it had complemented her Christian bride look. Paired opposite Akshay Kumar, Katrina got everybody talking about her off-shoulder gown which was simply exquisite.

Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates

MAINE PYAAR KYUN KIYA?

Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya was Katrina’s first film opposite Salman Khan. Once again, the actress had turned into one of the prettiest yet minimalist Christian bride. She wore a white strappy gown with a veil over her head. When it comes to becoming a Christian bride, the actress is a pro.

SINGH IS KINNG

Katrina played the peppy, cute, beautiful Sonia Singh in the film. This period was like a golden phase for the actress. Not only she was ruling the box office, but her on-screen chemistry with Akshay Kumar was being thoroughly loved by the audience. In the wedding sequence of the film, Katrina looked gorgeous in a magenta-pink, green and silver-coloured lehenga choli.

RAAJNEETI

Raajneeti featured the intense side of the actress. Her performance was hailed by both audience and critics. In the film, Katrina turned Arjun Rampal’s wife but loved Ranbir Kapoor. Their marriage was one of the iconic ones in the film. Katrina wore an all-golden bridal lehenga and it was just beautiful. The heavy work on the outfit added glamour to the lehenga.

In Pics: The Untold Love Story of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

AJAB PREM KI GHAZAB KAHANI

Katrina became a runaway bride in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. In the last sequence of the film, she turns bride but elopes on the day of her wedding, upon finally realising that it is Prem (Ranbir’s character) that she is in love with. Despite playing the role of a Christian girl, Katrina wore a silver blouse with dotted skirt and a bright pink dupatta. You will just go wow at her bridal avatar.

BAAR BAAR DEKHO

For the first time, Katrina portrayed the cool bride in Kaala Chashma, and we instantly wanted to be her at our weddings. The quirky and cool combination of shades, alta-smeared hands and red and white chooda, along with the red dhoti and golden shimmery blouse gave some modern bride goals.

MERE BROTHER KI DULHAN

Katrina can look beautiful even as the minimalist bride and it was proved when she had a reel-wedding with Imran Khan in the 2011 film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. In the light peach lehenga-choli set and traditional Indian jewellery, you cant take eyes off her.

BHARAT

Katrina once again got ready as a Christian bride and this time for Salman. In the 2019 film Bharat, Katrina played the role of Madam Sir and her performance made viewers fall in love with her all over again. She wore a part-translucent, part-opaque gown, paired it with a side bun and veil, with flowers in her hand.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.