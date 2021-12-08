Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Why is Sharvari Wagh of Bunty And Babli-2 Fame Attending the Festivities in Rajasthan?

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly all set to take the wedding oath on December 9 in Rajasthan. The couple along with their families and friends have already reached the wedding venue on December 6. Among several other celebs and guests, Sharvari Wagh who made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 was also spotted at Jaipur airport. She is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who has been invited to the wedding. Going by the reports, Sharvari is rumoured to date Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal.

Sharvari and Sunny were seen together in the 2020 web series The Forgotten Army. The actress was snapped at the airport on December 7 as she stopped by to greet the paparazzi. She was seen donning a white full sleeve crop top paired with black joggers and black sunglasses. She posed for the paparazzi and left in a white SUV.

Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates

Apart from Sharvari, Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya was also snapped at Jaipur airport. As per the reports, Karan Johar and Farah Khan, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Angira Dhar are the confirmed guests at the wedding.

Katrina’s holistic doctor Dr Jewel Gamadia, her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, her hairstylist Amit Thakur, and her make up artist Daniel Bauer has also arrived in Jaipur. Kat and Vicky will tie the knot in the presence of close family members and friends.

The pre-wedding festivities of Vicky and Katrina have begun from today, December 7 onwards. The wedding is said to take place at the Six Senses Fort resort in Sawai Madhopur’s Barwara in Rajasthan. The wedding will be preceded by sangeet and mehendi function.

Vicky and Kat’s wedding has been making headlines for several reasons. The couple has quite a lot of protocols for the wedding guests. The guests are not allowed to take any photos or disclose wedding attendance or share any pictures on social media. Any photos and videos are allowed to be shared only after approval from the wedding planners.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.