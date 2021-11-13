Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Bollywood Guest List for Dec Wedding; Munmun Dutta Shares Fitness Struggle

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. The wedding celebrations will be held from December 7-12 and the booking has been done in the hotel for the wedding. However, its formal announcement is yet to be made. Many event companies will work together to organise the VIP wedding. Different companies are being hired for different events, confirmed officials.

Katrina, Vicky’s Bollywood Guest List for Dec Wedding: Sidharth, Kiara, Varun and Few Others

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Ji in the popular and long running comedy show, shared some pictures from the gym on social media touching upon how she undertook a fitness journey and is slowly and steadily getting the results she had hoped for.

TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji Shares Fitness Struggle in 30s, Netizens React

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel that gives her fans a glimpse of a day in her life. After being requested by her followers to do so, she took her fans through her schedule and answered several questions asked by them back in March. The questions varied from fun ones like what her last Google search is to crucial ones like when she is tying the knot.

Alia Bhatt Answers Question on Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor, Reveals Her Wallpaper Featuring Beau

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently did her first professional photoshoot after the birth of her daughter Vamika, with her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli. She shared the stunning photos on Instagram, with her legion of fans and followers. She can be seen dressed in a black leather shirt accompanied by blingy accessories. In another picture, she wears a black see-through dress with a bold slit and feathers. One of the pictures also features her wearing an off-shoulder dress.

Anushka Sharma’s Latest Photoshoot Has Ranveer Singh Not Virat Kohli Gushing Over Her

The firestorm that Kangana Ranaut kicked with her comment that the Independence India won in 1947 was “bheek" intensified on Friday with leaders from BJP and other parties demanding action against the actor even as a complaint was filed against her while some people took to the streets to burn her effigies. There were also demands that the Padma Shri awarded to her should be taken back.

Kangana Ranaut Claims to Return Padma Shri if Proven Wrong Over ‘Independence was Bheek’ Remark

