Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Families Bond With Each Other as Newly Weds Step Out for Dinner Date; See Pics

Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped out for a dinner date on Saturday afternoon along with their respective family members, and the pictures shared by the paparazzi prove that the two families had a sweet time bonding with each other. They were clicked at Bastian Worli, Mumbai. For their date night, Katrina had sported a denim-on-denim look, whereas Vicky chose a casual black tee with grey pants. Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte had joined them and later, Vicky’s parents joined in. His brother Sunny Kaushal, too, was clicked with the family.

Take a look at the photos and the videos:

A couple of days back, the newlyweds were also clicked at Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash. The couple looked like the ultimate power couple as they arrived together for the party on Thursday night. The event marked Vicky and Katrina’s first joint appearance at any event after marriage.

Advertisement

While Katrina dazzled in a sky blue mini dress, Vicky looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

The couple also had a bash at their first Holi celebration as husband and wife. Katrina was seen posing with her in-laws. In the pictures, the family members were seen smeared with red colour while they posed for the picture. Vicky’s mother lovingly placed her hand on Katrina’s face and held her bahu close as the Uri star took a picture. Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal and brother Sunny posed behind the women.

The pictures also hint that the family celebrated Vicky and Katrina’s first Holi at the couple’s new home. The couple, who tied the knot last December, moved into their new house shortly after their wedding. Vicky and Katrina have been sharing glimpses of the house from time to time via their social media posts. Last year, their friends attended a Christmas bash at their house and shared pictures from the house.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.