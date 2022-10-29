Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas Postponed, New Release Date To Be Announced Soon

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas has been postponed. On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the psychological thriller will not be released on December 23 this year, as it was planned. The makers have now decided that the film will hit theatres in 2023 and the new release date will be announced soon. This means that Merry Christmas will also not clash at the box office clash with Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus – which are scheduled to be released around Christmas.

This comes a day after a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Merry Christmas makers are changing the release date to avoid ‘immense competition’. “Initially Merry Christmas was to be released on December 23, but with Ganapath and Cirkus releasing on the same day it will be a massive fight at the box office. In such a case, the film would face immense competition to entice the audience. To avoid such a scenario and of course to ensure Merry Christmas gets enough eyeballs and to maximize its revenue the producers have decided on altering the release of their film,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas is written collectively by Anukriti Pandey and Sriram Raghavan. The film is the first time that Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will share the screen. It also marks the actors’ first collaboration with Raghavan. Besides Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi, the film will also feature Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Tinnu Anand, Pratima Kazmi, Shanmugarajan, Kevin Jay Babu and Radhika Sarathkumar in key roles. Merry Christmas is produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries in association with Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd.

Meanwhile, besides Merry Christmas, Katrina has several other projects in her pipeline too. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan which will hit theatres in April next year. She is also gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

