Katrina Kaif Visits 'Sasuraal' in Andheri in Wedding 'Choodas' and Sweatshirt, See Pics

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on 9th December in a private ceremony in Rajasthan. After almost two weeks of their wedding, the new bride was seen visiting her in-laws in Andheri. On Monday, Katrina was clicked on her way to Vicky Kaushal’s parents’ house by paparazzi. She was seen wearing a sweatshirt and her wedding ‘choodas’. Meanwhile, Vicky left for Indore on the same day to attend to his professional commitments.

Take a look at the picture:

Last week, the Bollywood actors were seen arriving at their new abode for the house warming ceremony. Reportedly, they were also accompanied by their close family members. They were clicked outside their Juhu apartment by paparazzi, who shared the videos on social media. A Hindu priest was also seen arriving for the ceremony. The couple recently returned from their honeymoon.

Katrina, who embraced the Indian tradition for her wedding with Vicky, recently shared a sneak peek into her bridal Mehendi on her Instagram account. The picture shows her hands decorated with henna and a wedding ‘chooda’ on her wrists. The picture is taken against a backdrop of the sea. But what grabbed our attention was Vicky’s name written in Katrina’s Mehendi. Well, we were not the only ones who zoomed in on the picture to find the groom’s name. How do we know this? A quick glance at the comments section of Katrina’s post will show you how fans couldn’t contain their excitement to spot Vicky’s name in the actress’ Mehendi.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3 in the pipeline whereas Vicky Kaushal has Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur up his alley.

