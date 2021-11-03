Katrina Kaif Wants to Tie the Knot With Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan for Special Reason: Report

Katrina Kaif has been making headlines for her rumoured wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Although there isn’t any official confirmation, there is immense curiosity around the reported December wedding. Details about the wedding, from the venue to the trousseau, are already being reported.

It has been rumoured that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. Salman Khan and his entire family are reportedly going to be present. The bride and groom are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits.

Katrina Kaif to Take a Month-long Break to Prep for Wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Reports

As per a new report in BollywoodLife, it was Katrina Kaif who chose Rajasthan as their wedding destination. The report states, “Katrina wanted to get married in a pakka Maharani style, adorned with the finest traditional Indian jewellery and bridal wear. She has been mesmerized by the culture of Rajasthan. It was a Rajasthani wedding that she had attended as a guest a few years ago and the grandeur of it all remained on her mind. She always knew that when she gets married, it will be in a similar fashion."

Additionally, it is being said that Katrina will be taking a long break before her wedding for all the preparations. She is currently busy with the promotions of her film Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. Once the film releases on November 5, the promotions will be over.

Katrina is supposed to begin shooting for Tiger 3, her film with Salman Khan, next. However, it is said that the shooting of Tiger 3 will begin only in 2022. Salman is expected to shoot for his portions in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathan before that.

