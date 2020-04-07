MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Katrina Kaif Wants to Taste Cake Baked by Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif Wants to Taste Cake Baked by Alia Bhatt

After Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a picture of the banana bread made by her and sister Shaheen Bhatt, Katrina Kaif demanded her share over the comments.

Share this:

Bollywood celebs are indulging themselves in some fun time amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Alia Bhatt recently did some cooking experiments as she baked a grain-free paleo banana bread and real chocolate cake along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The Highway star posted the images on her Instagram handle.

“Stayed home & .. baked a little with the sister @shaheenb made the real ga cake & I made the grain free paleo banana bread,” she captioned it.

The post drew comments from several other B-town celebs, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon and Huma Qureshi. There was a special comment from Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, she wrote, “Still waiting for my share.”

Now, a few days later, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has shown interest in that cake. The Namastey London actress mentioned about it in a reply to Alia’s comment on her post.

Katrina had shared a picture along with her sister Isabella. She captioned it, “Happy Saturday......... or as we now call it just “day.”

Alia showered her love and wrote “so pretty”. To this, Katrina answered, “I want some of the cake you made.”

Needless to say, both Alia and Katrina are great friends and share the same gym.

Katrina will next be seen with her Namaste London co-star Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s movie Sooryavanshi. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh and is the third part of Shetty’s cop franchise.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    986,234

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,347,235

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    286,234

     

  • Total DEATHS

    74,767

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres