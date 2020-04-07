Katrina Kaif Wants to Taste Cake Baked by Alia Bhatt

Bollywood celebs are indulging themselves in some fun time amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Alia Bhatt recently did some cooking experiments as she baked a grain-free paleo banana bread and real chocolate cake along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The Highway star posted the images on her Instagram handle.

“Stayed home & .. baked a little with the sister @shaheenb made the real ga cake & I made the grain free paleo banana bread,” she captioned it.

The post drew comments from several other B-town celebs, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon and Huma Qureshi. There was a special comment from Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, she wrote, “Still waiting for my share.”

Now, a few days later, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has shown interest in that cake. The Namastey London actress mentioned about it in a reply to Alia’s comment on her post.

Katrina had shared a picture along with her sister Isabella. She captioned it, “Happy Saturday......... or as we now call it just “day.”

Alia showered her love and wrote “so pretty”. To this, Katrina answered, “I want some of the cake you made.”

Needless to say, both Alia and Katrina are great friends and share the same gym.

Katrina will next be seen with her Namaste London co-star Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s movie Sooryavanshi. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh and is the third part of Shetty’s cop franchise.