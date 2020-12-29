Katrina Kaif Wears a Hoodie Similar to Vicky Kaushal's, Here's How Fans are Reacting to it

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured romance has been the talk of the town for a while now. Now adding fuel to the fire, the actress was spotted wearing a funky hoodie similar to the one that rumoured beau Vicky showed off earlier this year during the promotion of his film Bhoot on Instagram.

The actress has been spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai dressed in a pair of shorts with a hoodie, keeping her hair neatly tied. The pictures of the actress that has been doing rounds on the internet have left everyone wondering if Katrina stole this hoodie from Vicky’s wardrobe or if she bought herself the matching hoodie.

The picture has been shared by India Times on its official Instagram handle which reads, “Katrina Kaif gets captured outside her house in Bandra!”

Earlier during the promotion of Bhoot, Vicky was seen posing in the similar hoodie which was zipped up to the top and wrote, “Boogeyman’s back in town and he can’t keep calm as we drop the Trailer of #Bhoot in just a few hours!!! #BhootTrailer3rdFeb.”

"This is Vicky's jacket," one user commented on social media. Another one wrote, "Nice jacket @vickykaushal09 😂 (sic)."

Well, the rumoured couple has been also in headlines after Vicky was spotted at Katrina’s Christmas Bash at her residence in Mumbai. Not only this, the duo has often been seen together at several parties, dinners, as well as festival celebrations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has a handful of project waiting in her pipeline. She will be next seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. She also has Phone Bhoot in her kitty. On the other hand, Vicky is all set to play a titular role in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh. He will be also seen in Aditya Dhar's Immortal Ashwatthamaand Meghna Gulzar’s directorial on Sam Manekshaw’s biopic.

Vicky has also committed to Karan Johar’s multi-starrer, Takht.