Katrina Kaif Wishes Ali Abbas Zafar on Birthday With a Series of Throwback Pics; Take a Look

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar celebrated his 40th birthday today, January 17 and several Bollywood celebrities have left heartwarming wishes for him on social media. The most adorable wish, however, came from actress Katrina Kaif, his long time collaborator. Katrina shared a series of throwback pictures with him and wrote that she misses him. On the first picture, she wrote, “Dear Buddy…it’s your birthday." She continued on the next post, “I do miss you…"

The third picture saw them having a discussion on the sets of a film. She captioned that as, “Sharing all my wisdom with u……," and continued in the next post, “And how u always agree with me……" Lastly, she wrote, “Have a wonderous day. (sic)"

Take a look at the photos shared by her:

Katrina and Ali have collaborated on several films like New York, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. The duo has reportedly joined hands once again for a superhero movie, tentatively titled Super Soldier.

Apart from that, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Bhoot Police, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. The latter will see her with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for the first time. Merry Christmas will see her opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar is currently working on a project with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2011 French action-thriller Nuit Blanche or Sleepless Night (translated in English) and will be released on Netflix.

The film will be altered a bit from the original French film, keeping the Indian background in place. It will primarily trace one day in the character’s life. In the film, Shahid will be playing the cop who tries to save his daughter who gets kidnapped following his tryst with a drug lord.

