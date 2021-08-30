Katrina Kaif Working Hard For Never-Seen-Before Action Scenes in Tiger 3

Actress Katrina Kaif, who is known for giving her best to any film, is reportedly working hard for some “never-before-seen” action sequences in Tiger 3. Katrina is currently shooting for the international schedule of Tiger 3 in Russia with Salman Khan. Both Katrina and Salman will reprise their roles of Zoya and Tiger respectively, in the third part of the Tiger franchise. Now a media report claims that she is working super hard for her fight scenes in the spy drama.

According to E Times, the action sequences for Tiger 3 will be shot in different international locations. “Katrina left for Russia recently for a 45-day international shoot. She will be performing high-octane stunt sequences in this schedule and has been extensively training for the same over the past couple of months,” E Times reported quoting sources.

The announcement of Tiger 3 had surprised fans of the spy franchise. The previous sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai, was released in 2017. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial venture was a blockbuster. The film earned more than Rs 550 crore internationally.

Followers of Salman and Katrina are now eagerly waiting for Tiger 3 which will be directed by Maneesh Sharma. Emraan Hashmi will play a negative role in the movie. .

Meanwhile, Katrina is also awaiting the release of action flick Sooryavanshi. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and is directed by Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi was expected to release in March 2020 but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. An April release this year also could not be realised after the second wave of Covid-19 swept the country. The film’s release is currently indefinitely postponed.

Katrina will also be seen in road adventure film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film is expected to be released in 2023.

