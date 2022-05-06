Katrina Kaif's Absence at Arpita Khan's Eid Party Sparks Rumours, But Here's The Truth

Bollywood is known for celebrating each festival with zeal, be it Diwali, Holi or Eid. Continuing the trend, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan recently organised a grand party on the occasion of Eid which was graced by a host of Bollywood celebrities.

According to Bollywoodlife .com, Arpita Khan celebrated the occasion with her husband Aayush Sharma at her lavish bungalow and invited celebrities, including Karishma Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill and much more.

However, what came as a surprise for the guests was the absence of Katrina Kaif, who not only shares a good friendship with Salman Khan but also Arpita Khan.

Katrina Kaif usually attends Eid celebration parties of Arpita Khan and is also recognised as one of her best friends. The duo has been often spotted together at many events. Katrina Kaif tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal last year and her absence made the guests assume that her name may have been dropped from the party.

The truth, however, is that there are no differences between Katrina and Salman Khan at the moment and she left for work a day ahead of Eid. Katrina will be seen alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming Tiger 3 film.

The presence of Kangana Ranaut also surprised everyone at the party as the actor usually stays away from Bollywood gatherings now. She is also known for criticising celebrities on Nepotism and has been involved in multiple controversies recently.

Besides Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif will appear in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, sharing the screen space with actor Vijay Sethupathi. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

