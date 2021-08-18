Katrina Kaif's And Vicky Kaushal's Teams Deny Engagement Rumours; Both At Their Shoots

On Wednesday, there were several reports that surfaced online which said that Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were engaged in a private Roka ceremony. These rumours had surfaced online and were carried by several fan-pages. However, now their respective teams have denied the reports, stating that they are currently shooting for their projects and are not engaged.

News18 reached out to the respective teams of both the actors who promptly refuted the rumours. In fact, Katrina is not currently in Mumbai. The actress is shooting in Russia for the foreign schedule of her upcoming film Tiger 3. Salman Khan, who will be seen opposite her in the film, will reportedly join Katrina and the rest of the team soon.

On the other hand, Vicky is also reported to have flown to Pondicherry to shoot for Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, and the latter recently flew to the city after promoting her movie Shershaah.

While the engagement rumours have been denied, Vicky and Katrina have been touted to be a couple since a long time now. The actors have been spotted in public multiple times. Katrina also attended the premiere of his film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. They also recently attended Shershaah premier.

On the work front Katrina is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. She is shooting for Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 with Salman and Emraan Hashmi. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Vicky, is busy working on Aditya Dhar’s film The Immortal Ashwatthama. He also has Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.

