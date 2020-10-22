Katrina Kaif's Cosmetic Brand Kay Beauty Turns One, Here's How She is Celebrating
Actress Katrina Kaif's is celebrating the first anniversary of her brand Kay Beauty. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her celebrations.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: October 22, 2020, 18:58 IST
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who launched her beauty brand Kay Beauty last year, is celebrating the first anniversary of her business venture. To commemorate the occasion, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress has announced that she will be launching something exciting tomorrow.
Taking to Instagram, the diva shared an exuberant image of herself in a white and pink floral dress, surrounded by pink balloons. She expressed her gratitude as she celebrates a wonderful year of new product launches, beauty ranges, accomplishments and the ever growing Kay beauty community. She further said that she couldn’t be more proud of her company’s journey so far.
🎈Kay Beauty Turns 1 🎈 Celebrating a ONEderful year of new product launches, beauty ranges, accomplishments & our ever growing #KayKommunity I couldn’t be more proud of our journey so far. ❤️ Thank you all for supporting us, loving us so much ,It wouldn’t be the same without any of you ..... Also stay tuned for something super EXCITING coming 🔜....... launching tomorrow 🚀 @kaybykatrina #KayBeauty #KayByKatrina #KayBeautyTurns1 #NykaaxKayBeauty #MakeupThatKares
The brand has also announced a giveaway contest to mark the occasion. In its latest Instagram post, Kay Beauty has asked its followers to follow a few steps to get a chance of winning some make-up products. To participate users must follow @kayBykatrina on Instagram and like the post. They will then have to tag 3 friends in the comments and use the #KayBeautyTurns 1.
‼️ANNIVERSARY GIVEAWAY‼️ To celebrate our Kay Beauty anniversary, here’s our way to give all the love back to our #KayFam💞 To enter this giveaway all you have to do is : 1) Follow @kayBykatrina on Instagram 2) Like this post 3) Tag 3 friends in the comments below 4) Use the #KayBeautyTurns 1 5 lucky winners stand a chance to win goodies from Kay Beauty! 🎉 ☝🏻Contest ends tomorrow ☝🏻 #KayBeauty #KayByKatrina #KayBeautyTurns1 #KaybeautyGiveaway #Giveaway
Kay Beauty products are available on online shopping store Nykaa. Some of its products include nail paints, lip highlighters, face highlighters, eye shadows, and foundations.
According to CNBC18, the actress has also invested an undisclosed amount in the online retail shopping website Nykaa. The website reported Kaif saying that since she was already associated with Nykaa through Kay Beauty, she was familiar with the company’s growing brand equity and market leadership. Therefore, becoming an investor was the next logical step.
Kaif also admired Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar’s vision and said that having worked with the Nykaa team, she has seen first-hand their dedication towards offering customers the very best experience. “Nykaa has opened new avenues for women to explore and celebrate their own unique idea of beauty and I am very excited to be a part of their growth journey,” She said.