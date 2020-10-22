Katrina Kaif's Cosmetic Brand Kay Beauty Turns One, Here's How She is Celebrating

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who launched her beauty brand Kay Beauty last year, is celebrating the first anniversary of her business venture. To commemorate the occasion, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress has announced that she will be launching something exciting tomorrow.

Taking to Instagram, the diva shared an exuberant image of herself in a white and pink floral dress, surrounded by pink balloons. She expressed her gratitude as she celebrates a wonderful year of new product launches, beauty ranges, accomplishments and the ever growing Kay beauty community. She further said that she couldn’t be more proud of her company’s journey so far.

The brand has also announced a giveaway contest to mark the occasion. In its latest Instagram post, Kay Beauty has asked its followers to follow a few steps to get a chance of winning some make-up products. To participate users must follow @kayBykatrina on Instagram and like the post. They will then have to tag 3 friends in the comments and use the #KayBeautyTurns 1.

Kay Beauty products are available on online shopping store Nykaa. Some of its products include nail paints, lip highlighters, face highlighters, eye shadows, and foundations.

According to CNBC18, the actress has also invested an undisclosed amount in the online retail shopping website Nykaa. The website reported Kaif saying that since she was already associated with Nykaa through Kay Beauty, she was familiar with the company’s growing brand equity and market leadership. Therefore, becoming an investor was the next logical step.

Kaif also admired Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar’s vision and said that having worked with the Nykaa team, she has seen first-hand their dedication towards offering customers the very best experience. “Nykaa has opened new avenues for women to explore and celebrate their own unique idea of beauty and I am very excited to be a part of their growth journey,” She said.