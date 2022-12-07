Katrina Kaif's Devar Sunny Kaushal Impresses Neetu Kapoor With His Fab Playlist During Night Shoots

Katrina Kaif’s brother-in-law, actor Sunny Kaushal has impressed Neetu Kapoor with his taste in music. The veteran actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture from the sets of their upcoming project Letters To Mr Khanna and thanked him for his playlist that helped pull all-night shoot schedules.

“Finallyyyy done with night shoots for now," she said before adding, “Thank you Sunny for keeping us awake with your fabbbbb playlist." She also shared a picture with him.

Letters To Mr Khanna is an upcoming Lionsgate film that stars Neetu Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal. This coming-of-age story will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. Using comedy as its main premise, the film delves into the integral fabric of families, communication, and memories, as well as their role in forcing us to grow up. Directed by Milind Dhaimade, the film seeks to leave audiences wanting to see more family dramas.

Speaking about the film, Neetu Kapoor said, “When I read the script, I fell in love with it. It goes beyond the regular mother-son story and explores a different side that sets a unique tone to the rom-com genre. I am excited to be part of Lionsgate Studios’ first production, in a movie, I believe will touch hearts and remain close to my heart.”

Sunny Kaushal said, “The moment I read the script, I knew it’s a special film that I just had to be a part of! It is an ode to all the mothers, their wishes, and their sacrifices! I am really looking forward to working with Milind sir, Lionsgate India Studios and Neetu ji on this special project!”

Director Milind Dhaimade said, “For me, it’s very critical who is partnering with you in creating the film, since a film is made even before it goes on the floor. All the ingredients that are necessary to put the film together have already been decided. I feel in this aspect Lionsgate India Studios’ vision for the film, along with a stellar cast will be wonderfully refreshing. This is a mother-son relationship that will resonate with everyone irrespective of region, and our casting will help audiences across India connect to a relatable story.”

