Katrina Kaif's Diamond Wedding Ring from Vicky Kaushal Costs a Whopping Rs 7.4 Lakh

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday, December 9. The actors took to their official Instagram handles and made the happy announcement, along with pictures from the nuptial. Both Katrina and Vicky wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

While the couple’s wedding pictures looked absolutely dreamy, Katrina Kaif’s fans couldn’t get over her stunning diamond and blue sapphire engagement ring. Blindingly beautiful! There’s really nothing quite as spectacular as a celebrity engagement ring. As per reports, Katrina was sporting a Tiffany Soleste engagement ring in Platinum which reportedly costs a whopping Rs 7.4 lakh.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding was a close-knit affair at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, with family and close friends in attendance. The couple took the ‘7 pheras’ on Thursday afternoon.

Katrina opted for a red bridal lehnga, while Vicky wore an ivory sherwani, both designed by celebrity favourite fashion designer Sabyasachi.

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, had been dating for about two years. While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding were closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Katrina’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those attending the wedding.

