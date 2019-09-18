Katrina Kaif's Doppelganger Alina Rai is Her Exact Twin and Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Fans of Bollywood stars often enjoy finding twins and doppelgangers of their heroes and heroines. The internet is again caught in a storm as people have found Katrina Kaif's doppelganger on TikTok. The resemblance between the two is uncanny.

Alina Rai was spotted by Katrina Kaif fans on TikTok where she is a popular star. That's not all. Rai is popular on Instagram for being a fashion blogger as well. She regularly posts pictures of herself in a variety of dresses. She first began her journey as a fashion blogger in December 2017. Since then she has quickly grabbed a lot of attention and has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07) on Sep 12, 2019 at 8:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07) on Sep 7, 2019 at 11:56am PDT

This is not very different from Katrina Kaif who is also known for making headlines for her sense of fashion. She was last seen at the IIFA red carpet wearing a red gown with a thigh-high split. It yet remains to be seen if and when Kaif spots her similarity to Rai and how she reacts to it.

Rai, on the other hand, has noticed fans pointing out her similarity to Kaif and has shared pictures of such comments on her Instagram story. Let's hope Katrina Kaif notices this soon as well. Without a doubt, it would be exciting if the two met and got clicked together in person.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.