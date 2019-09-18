Katrina Kaif's Doppelganger Alina Rai is Her Exact Twin, Ranbir Kapoor at Alia's BFF's Birthday Bash
Fans have spotted Katrina Kaif's doppelganger on TikTok, Ranbir Kapoor was at Alia Bhatt's best friend's birthday bash. Find out more in today's entertainment news wrap.
People seem to have found Katrina Kaif's doppelganger on TikTok and the resemblance between the two is uncanny. Alina Rai was spotted by Katrina Kaif fans on TikTok where she is a popular star. Rai is popular on Instagram for being a fashion blogger as well. She regularly posts pictures of herself in a variety of dresses.
Read: Katrina Kaif's Doppelganger Alina Rai is Her Exact Twin and Fans Cannot Keep Calm
On Tuesday night, Ranbir Kapoor joined girlfriend Alia Bhatt in celebrating the latter's best friend's birthday. Alia's friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor turned an year older and the birthday bash was attended by her close friends and family, including Alia and Ranbir. Although, Ranbir did not arrive with Alia, images of the couple from the party were shared online.
Read: Ranbir Kapoor Joins Alia Bhatt at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Birthday Bash, See Pics
As the promotions of their upcoming film War has begun, on Tuesday, Tiger Shroff was spotted wearing a quirky black T-shirt with Hrithik's onscreen superhero avatar, Krrish. The T-shirt had Hrithik Roshan's face with a Krrish mask and it read, "Hiding your fear behind a mask?" Giving it back to him, Hrithik on Wednesday was seen wearing Tiger's onscreen superhero avatar Flying Jatt on a T-Shirt, with a similar quirky quote which read, "Flying Away from this war already."
Read: Hrithik Roshan Gives Back to Tiger Shroff's Krrish Meme by Sporting Flying Jatt T-shirt
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport and made for a picture-perfect family. Although there has been much back and forth between Saif and the paparazzi regarding clicking pictures of the family, especially Taimur, the couple and their kids keep giving us major fashion and family goals time and again.
Read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Are Picture Perfect Family in Latest Airport Pics
Recently, Sunil Grover sent his fans into a frenzy with a cryptic tweet from his former show with Kapil Sharma. While fans took it as a hint that the comedian might return to Kapil Sharma's show, Sunil clarified to Hindustan Times that it's not happening.
Read: Sunil Grover Finally Breaks Silence on The Kapil Sharma Show Comeback Rumours
