Katrina Kaif’s Doppelganger Alina Rai Sets Internet on Fire With Hot Pics and Videos

TikTok star and Instagram model Alina Rai made headlines in 2019 for her uncanny resemblance to actress Katrina Kaif. Alina has since then gained a sizable fan base on social media. The 25-year-old enjoys more than two lakh followers on Instagram alone where she regularly drops her sizzling pictures.

Alina also uses the platform to share the funny side of her with her cute reel videos. In her most recent post, the model shared a funny dubbed reel wearing a black strappy dress.

Alina also flaunts her physique in body-hugging dresses. Fans regularly mistake her for Katrina.

Having a toned body also requires the 25-year-old to work on her physique. She had shared this clip of her gym session with the caption “Champions are not born they are made.”

Alina had also acted in the movie Lucknow Junction. She had shared the poster of the movie in February 2020. The film was scheduled to release sometime last year, but the Covid-19 pandemic played spoilsport, and the fate of the movie remains unknown. Alina told E Times in November 2020 that she plays the role of a journalist in the movie, while noting that she instantly fell in love with the script.

The 25-year-old also opened up about the comparisons with Katrina. While praising the actress for what she has achieved in her career, Alina said she wanted to carve her own path in the film industry. “I would love to be known as ‘Alina Rai’ and not Karina’s lookalike. I would like people to love me for who I am and the space I am creating for myself individually,” she told the entertainment portal.

Alina was also seen in a music video with singer Badshah in December 2019. Titled ‘Kamaal’, the YRF song has garnered more than 30 crore views since it was released.

