Katrina Kaif's Mom And Vicky Kaushal's Dad Dance With Bride In Unseen VicKat Wedding Pic

A new picture from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding has surfaced online. The couple tied the knot in December with only a few friends and family members bearing witness to the union. While Katrina and Vicky had shared selective pictures from each wedding ceremony they had in Rajasthan, a new picture seems to have been taken at Katrina and Vicky’s wedding reception.

The picture, which fan accounts are crediting to Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquotte’s Instagram account, features Katrina, Suzanne and Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal. The trio was photographed while they were dancing together. The groom was nowhere to be seen in the picture. Katrina was seen wearing a regal golden ensemble for the party while Suzanne opted for a cream outfit. Sham was seen in a suit.

Fans took the comments section of the post and thanked her for sharing the picture while requesting to drop a few more happy moments from the wedding ceremony. Many also complimented Katrina and Suzanne. “Katrina looks very beautiful," a comment read. “This mother-daughter bond😍❤️," read another comment. “Such a beautiful picture mam," a fan said.

Vicky and Katrina’s wedding took place on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur. The intimate affair was attended by filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, among others. As per a Pinkvilla report, the couple had their court marriage on Saturday, March 19.

Since their wedding, the couple has made a couple of public appearances at the airport and have been sharing pictures of each other on Instagram. However, they made their first appearance at an event as a married couple at Dharma Productions head honcho Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash. Katrina and Vicky appeared as the ultimate power couple at the party.

On the work front, Katrina and Vicky have a number of movies in the making. Katrina has been filming for her upcoming film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The actress also has Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zara in the pipeline. On the other hand, Vicky recently wrapped filming of the yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and has Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur, and The Immortal Ashwatthama in the making.

