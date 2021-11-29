Katrina Kaif's Mother Shops in Mumbai as Daughter's Wedding Date with Vicky Kaushal Nears

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan between Dec 7 and 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, multiple reports have confirmed. As the couple’s wedding date nears, Katrina’s mother Suzanne Turquoette was snapped shopping in Mumbai’s Bandra area, probably for her daughter’s big day.

Earlier on Nov 5, which was the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Katrina and Vicky had a hush-hush Roka ceremony, which was hosted at filmmaker Kabir Khan’s place. Only the immediate family members of the two actors were present at the ceremony. Katrina also shared a picture on Diwali, dressed in traditional attire. Her mother and younger sister Isabelle Kaif also posed alongside the Sooryavanshi actress.

It has also come to light that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding will have approximately 200 guests, who are expected to attend the functions.

Meanwhile, another report in India Today claims that Katrina and Vicky are planning to downsize the guest list of their wedding in light of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron. “While the couple has decided to invite all their co-stars, directors and producers now they are revising the list and figuring things out with a new perspective. Katrina’s side also has a few guests who will be travelling from overseas and that might change given the new travel guidelines being issued," a source close to Katrina and Vicky revealed to the website.

