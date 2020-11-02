Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' to Begin Shoot by November-end in Goa

Since the Coronavirus outbreak, many films had to postpone their prouction due to lockdown implemented in the country. However, as the world is gradually healing many teams have picked up from where they left off, and many new films are also now beginning production. According to latest reports, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phone Bhoot will be the next film to be shot in Goa.

A source quoted in Mid-day, said, "While Siddhant has been shooting for Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next in Goa, the remaining cast of Phone Bhoot joined him in the beach state for an elaborate reading session last month. After the initial prep, Katrina headed to the UK to meet her family. Happy with the way the readings panned out, Gurmmeet informed his team that he is ready to roll with the project soon."

Director Gurmeet Singh was also quoted by the publication saying, "I am thrilled to start the project. For the moment, I am taking baby steps. Things have been [uncertain] because of the pandemic, but we will get clarity soon."

Phone Bhoot is a horror-comedy and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. It is scheduled to release in 2021.