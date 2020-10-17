Katrina Kaif's Reaction to Losing a Game of Sequence is the Cutest Thing on the Internet Today

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s reaction to losing a game of Sequence is quite adorable. In the video shared on Instagram, she is seen sitting in disappointment and making a cute face as her opponent teases her about her loss by saying, “Katrina, how do you feel?” Sharing the video, she wrote, “Friday night games ........Who else distinctly dislikes losing at sequence? #mood.”

Katrina’s cute reaction took the internet by storm as the post garnered more than 2.67 million likes within a day. Her friends and fans took to the comment section and reacted to her post. Director Nitya Mehra, who was her opponent in the game, reacted to the post and wrote, “Hahahaha,” to which Katrina replied, “We need to play again”. Actor Mini Mathur also commented on the post and wrote, “Ummmmm.”

Recently, the actress has shared a picture of herself surrounded by crew members in PPE suits as she resumed her work after spending months of lockdown at home.

Katrina is all set to share screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for a horror-comedy film named Phone Booth. The actress shared the first look of the film and wrote, “The one-stop-shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021.” In the picture, Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan were all seen dressed up in black suits.

Katrina will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will make special appearances in the film. The film is likely to release on Republic day weekend next year.