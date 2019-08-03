Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle to Debut Opposite Aayush Sharma in Kwatha, Confirms Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kwatha, opposite Aayush Sharma. The film will be inspired by true events involving the Indian army in Kwatha. On Saturday, Salman Khan, brother-in-law of Aayush, took to Instagram to share the news, alongside a picture of the lead actors.

He wrote, "@isakaif and @aaysharma to star in a film inspired by true events involving the Indian army in #Kwatha @karanlalitbutani (sic)." Helmed by Karan Lalit Butani, the film is likely to go on floors by September.

Aayush, who made his Bollywood debut last year with Salman Khan-produced LoveYatri, will be seen essaying the role of an army officer in the film. Aayush recently underwent intensive preparation for the role, including working on his physique and his look. Meanwhile, Isabelle underwent training for four years at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York. She made her acting debut with Dr Cabbie, a Canadian film, which was co-produced by Khan.

Both the actors are currently doing multiple reading sessions.

Kwatha, is being described as a human adventure based on true events of the Indian Army with a twist. "We are excited to announce Aayush Sharma and Isabelle Kaif as the leads of 'Kwatha'. Kwatha is a village on the border of India and Mynamar. While it is based on true events, the plot is unconventional, which made actors like Aayush and Isabelle perfect for a film like this," Bhutani said in a statement.

Producer Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment said, "When we first heard 'Kwatha', we realised it's a different film which showcases the heart of the Indian army. Their big contribution has been immense and the story is truly reformative."

Presented by Purple Bull Entertainment and Cult Entertainment, Kwatha will be produced by Sunil Jain, Omprakash Bhatt, Aditya Joshi, Alok Arbind Thakur and Sujay Shankarwar.

(With inputs from PTI)

