Katrina Kaif's Special Birthday Wish for Vicky Kaushal: May the Josh Always be High

Vicky Kaushal turned 32 on Saturday and although he is celebrating it in a lockdown situation, messages from his friends and family have been pouring in. Among the Bollywood stars who wished Vicky on his birthday was actress Katrina Kaif.

Katrina shared an animation referring to Vicky's 2019 hit, Uri: The Surgical Strike, in her Instagram stories and wrote, "May the josh always be high. Happy Birthday." Vicky's famous dialogue from Uri, "How's the josh? High sir" played in the background.

Vicky shared the story on his handle and wrote, "Thank You!"

Katrina and Vicky have been linked together ever since they made an appearance at a Diwali party together. Rumour about the two of them seeing each other have been doing the rounds for several months now. The actor was earlier said to be dating Harleen Sethi.

Earlier on his birthday, Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal had posted a bunch of throwback photos to show the two of them in their growing up years. He also posted an adorable note saying that although years have passed, the bond between the two of them hasn't changed one bit.

Vicky had said that this year's birthday was going to be a low-key one. "It's going to be different this time because it'll be a quiet one. It is going to be all about spending time with family. I'll also be catching up with my friends over video calls," he said.

