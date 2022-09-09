Katrina Kaif's Sweet Birthday Wish for Akshay Kumar: 'All My Love Is With You Always'

Akshay Kumar is one of the most celebrated Superstars in the industry. In a stellar career span of 30 years, the actor has appeared in some 100 films and has won several awards, including a National Film Award for Best Actor and two Filmfare Awards. Nearly half of his films have been commercially successful and the actor has managed to maintain a victorious streak by essaying all kinds of characters on the silver screen. The veteran actor who clocked 54 on Friday has celebs and fans wishing Khiladi Kumar on his special day. The ever-gorgeous Katrina Kaif is the latest addition to the list.

On Friday, Katrina took to her Instagram handle to share a story in which the Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani actress can be seen posing and smiling with Akshay Kumar. In the sun-kissed picture, Akshay Kumar who is sporting an indigo-coloured shirt is hugging his Namastey London co-star from behind. Meanwhile, Katrina looks stunning in a floral-printed dress. Mentioning Khiladi Kumar, the actress also wrote, “@akshaykumar it’s your birthdayyyyy, all my love is with you always and here’s to the bestest year ever”.

The two talented actors have appeared alongside each other in a number of films like Namastey London, Welcome, Singh is King, De Dana Dan, Sooryavanshi, and Humko Deewana Kar Gaye to name a few. The pair is considered to be an iconic pair owing to the appreciation they had received for their sizzling chemistry and on-screen camaraderie.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/CzSKOtDFMjc” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Previously, on a number of occasions, Katrina Kaif had expressed her adulation for Akshay Kumar. During one such interview, she had expressed, “With him, it always feels like going back home. He is a wonderful co-star. Still so focussed and dedicated to his craft. He loves his craft and you can see that.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay Kumar’s latest OTT release Cuttputlii managed to hit a chord with the audience. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Cuttputli was a psychological crime thriller film and an official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. It was released on September 2. Now the Padman actor is looking forward to his big-ticket and much-awaited release Ram Setu on October 24 which would clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God.

