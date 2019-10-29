Katrina, Vicky Kaushal Spark Dating Rumours at Diwali Party, Aishwarya Planning Roman Vacay for Birthday

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been linked for a while now, although sources close to both stars have maintained that they are "very much single and are not dating". The rumours further gained fuel when reports cropped up a while back that the two stars could very soon be working together in a film. On Sunday, they were spotted coming out of a mutual friend's Diwali party together, which has again gotten the rumour mills buzzing.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be turning 46 on November 1. The ever-beautiful actress always has something special lined up for her birthday. And this time she and husband Abhishek Bachchan will reportedly be heading to the beautiful Italian city of Rome.

Danielle Jonas and Kevin Jonas' daughter Valentina turned three years old recently and Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet birthday wish for the little one on Instagram. Posting an image of the adorable child, Priyanka wrote on her Instagram story, "Happy birthday gorgeous gal Valenita. We love you."

Shah Rukh Khan garnered some unwarranted criticism online for posting a picture of him, with wife Gauri and son AbRam, sporting tilak on their foreheads. However, SRK and family got support from veteran actor and activist Shabana Azmi for their Diwali celebratory pic that was trolled by a few netizens.

Shahid Kapoor attended the Diwali bash hosted by Amitabh Bachchan with wife Mira Rajput and later in the night on Diwali. Shahid's Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani also attended the grand bash hosted by Big B. Shahid, Mira and Kiara posed for a selfie that has gone viral on social media.

