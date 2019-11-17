Katy Perry may have arrived in India and played her set for the thousands of fans that turned up at the grand event held in Mumbai's DY Patil grounds. However, the pop star has angered a few fans online as she seemingly ingnored a security personnel asking for her passport at the Mumbai airport.

A video of the singer leaving Mumbai is doing rounds on social media. The video was captured by paparazzi Viral Bhayani and his team and shows Katy arriving at the airport while she dragged her trolly bag with her. Katy caught up with her fans for selfies and autographs outside the airport and proceeded to walk through the entrance. However, Katy did not seem to pay heed to the security personnel, who asked for her passport in muffled tone. Even a couple of people, who arrived and entered the airport with Katy, seemed to say something as she walked through the automated door.

While some praised the security guy for doing his job, others took a dig at Katy for causing little trouble for the man in authority. Check out the video and some fans' reaction to it below:

The biggest act of the OnePlus Music night was Katy Perry and she proved what an excellent performer she is. The singer put up inflatable props of a doll head, a bejewelled arm, and a huge rainbow. With each song, the singer put up a different theme which took the performance to the next level.

