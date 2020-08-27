Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl, Share First Glimpse of Her

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.

Both Goodwill Ambassadors, the couple announced the news through UNICEF's official Twitter page, along with the first glimpse of Daisy.

"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy," the tweet read.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the pair said in a statement on UNICEF's site.

"But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," they added. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

Their statement continued, "Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

They also announced that to celebrate Daisy's arrival, they would be setting up a donation page so fans can support "a healthier world for every child."