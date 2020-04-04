MOVIES

Katy Perry Announces She is Expecting a Girl with Orlando Bloom, See Post

The baby will be Katy Perry’s first, and the second for her fiance, Orlando Bloom, who has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 10:02 AM IST
Katy Perry, on Saturday, through an Instagram post announced that she's expecting a girl. While the 35-year-old singer didn’t post a picture of herself or revealed the name of her child, she shared a picture of her fiance, Orlando Bloom, and captioned it as, “It’s a girl”.

The baby will be Perry’s first, and the second for her fiance, Orlando, who has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The news comes a month after Perry revealed to the world that she is pregnant.

Check out the announcement below!

💕 it’s a girl 💕

Katy Perry had revealed she’s pregnant in a very show business way. The pop star showed off her growing baby bump at the end of the video for her latest song “Never Worn White.”

On Instagram, Perry said her pregnancy is “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.” The news was confirmed Thursday by Perry’s label, Capitol Music Group.

She also opened up about "friction" in her relationship with her fiance, days after announcing her pregnancy.

Admitting things aren't always so smooth between her and the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor, she said, "I have consciously or unconsciously picked a partner that makes sure I keep evolving into the best version of myself."

"There's a lot of friction between my partner and I, but that friction breeds something beautiful, it can breed a lot of light. It's just one of those relationships. I don't know about anyone else who's listening what kind of relationships they've had - and I've had many - but it's like we basically, we get down to the matt and come back up every time," she added.

Perry and Bloom have had an on-off relationship ever since they made things official in 2016. They split the following year. They soon reunited and have been inseparable ever since. The actor proposed to her on Valentine's Day last year.

And, just over a year later, she confirmed her baby news on Instagram.

(with inputs from agencies)

