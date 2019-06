Katy Perry Calls it a Truce With Taylor Swift, Offers Her Cookies

Katy Perry has offered 'cookies of friendship' in an attempt to pacify contemporary artist and pop-singer Taylor Swift and put an end to the long simmering feud between them. On Tuesday, Perry posted a close-up image of baked eatables on a plate and inscribed the phrase 'Peace At Last' over it with red-colour icing. Two sprinkled peace signs were also drawn on each side of the phrase. She captioned the image, "feels good @taylorswift."Perry also included the geotag location of "Let’s Be Friends" in her post. Reacting to Perry's sweet gesture, Swift promptly replied by posting multiple heart emojis in the comments section. Peery's post and Swift's response to it invited many loving comments from fans of the two pop culture icons. One wrote, "war is over!!!," while another reacted to it by writing, "wow wow wow wow what happened i didn’t see that coming (sic)."See Perry's post here:The two pop stars who had a complicated relationship for years and inspired their respective songs Bad Blood and Swish Swish. What sparked differences between the two is not unclear but Perry told her side of the story during an appearance on Carpool Karaoke, revealing to Late Late Show host James Corden that the feud started over backup dancers, reports people.com Follow @News18Movies for more