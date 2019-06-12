English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Katy Perry Calls it a Truce With Taylor Swift, Offers Her Cookies
In an Instagram post, Katy Perry ended her long standing feud with contemporary artist Taylor Swift.
Image of Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...
Katy Perry has offered 'cookies of friendship' in an attempt to pacify contemporary artist and pop-singer Taylor Swift and put an end to the long simmering feud between them. On Tuesday, Perry posted a close-up image of baked eatables on a plate and inscribed the phrase 'Peace At Last' over it with red-colour icing. Two sprinkled peace signs were also drawn on each side of the phrase. She captioned the image, "feels good @taylorswift."
Perry also included the geotag location of "Let’s Be Friends" in her post. Reacting to Perry's sweet gesture, Swift promptly replied by posting multiple heart emojis in the comments section. Peery's post and Swift's response to it invited many loving comments from fans of the two pop culture icons. One wrote, "war is over!!!," while another reacted to it by writing, "wow wow wow wow what happened i didn’t see that coming (sic)."
See Perry's post here:
The two pop stars who had a complicated relationship for years and inspired their respective songs Bad Blood and Swish Swish. What sparked differences between the two is not unclear but Perry told her side of the story during an appearance on Carpool Karaoke, revealing to Late Late Show host James Corden that the feud started over backup dancers, reports people.com.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Perry also included the geotag location of "Let’s Be Friends" in her post. Reacting to Perry's sweet gesture, Swift promptly replied by posting multiple heart emojis in the comments section. Peery's post and Swift's response to it invited many loving comments from fans of the two pop culture icons. One wrote, "war is over!!!," while another reacted to it by writing, "wow wow wow wow what happened i didn’t see that coming (sic)."
See Perry's post here:
The two pop stars who had a complicated relationship for years and inspired their respective songs Bad Blood and Swish Swish. What sparked differences between the two is not unclear but Perry told her side of the story during an appearance on Carpool Karaoke, revealing to Late Late Show host James Corden that the feud started over backup dancers, reports people.com.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli Shares a 'Special Picture' With Sehwag and Tendulkar
- 'Should I Head Back Home?' - Holding Slams ICC After Being Asked to Ignore Umpiring Howlers
- Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit Deny Relationship Rumors, Say They are Just Good Friends
- As Rain Pours Misery Over World Cup Joy, Internet Seeks Refuge in Memes
- Meet the 2016 Surgical Strike Hero, Ex-Army Officer who now Pursues his Motorcycle Passion
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results