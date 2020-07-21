Katy Perry Calls Jennifer Aniston Being Her Daughter's Godmother a 'Wild Rumour'

Singer Katy Perry is expected to give birth in the coming days to her first child, a girl, with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom. It was also reported in the meantime that Perry has chosen her longtime friend and actress Jennifer Aniston to be her future daughter's godmother, whom she has nicknamed 'Kicky Perry'.

In a report published in The Sun, it was revealed that the 35-year-old pop star and the 43-year-old actor have chosen Aniston to be their daughter's godmother. Aniston has reportedly provided Perry a lot of emotional support during her pregnancy. "(Jennifer) is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her," a source close to the trio had said.

Now, Perry has set the record straight in the matter calling the report claiming Aniston to be her daughter's godmother a 'wild rumour'. Perry further revealed that Aniston even texted the couple to check after reading about it somewhere.

"She (Aniston) texted us, because we are friendly with her and Orlando is one of her good friends, and we were like, 'Wow! This is a wild rumor,'" Perry said.

"I mean, God knows, she's, you know, with her, she's had everything said about her. But I guess this is a fun rumor. But no, we have no idea where it came from. But, you know, that is the product of the media and the internet. You should definitely believe everything that you read," she added.

Aniston is already godmother to her Friends co-star Courteney Cox's 16-year-old daughter Coco.

(With inputs from IANS)