Katy Perry-Dua Lipa Set the Stage on Fire During Live Performances, See Pics and Videos

The first edition of the OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium was held on November 16, 2019. The grand event consisted of a talented lineup of national and international artists who, with their splendid performances, set the stage on fire. The highlights of the evening were pop-stars Dua Lipa and Katy Perry, with the latter headlining the event. The event was hosted by VJ Bani who engaged the crowd effortlessly.

The wonderful event started with the post-rock experimental band Aswekeepsearching performing some of their hits on stage. Even though they were the first act and had to play under the harsh sun, they managed to bring a considerable amount of energy on stage. They were followed by Hindi rock band The Local Train, which opened with their second album's title track Vaaqif and closed with their very popular track Khudi, a track with a music video that features Made in Heaven actor Arjun Mathur.

The organisers then surprised the audience with a performance by Dhvani Bhanushali. The singer sang her most popular hits Vaaste, Dilbar and Psycho Saiyaan.

Composer Amit Trivedi was also one of the major acts of the show. The composer, known for his out-of-the-box concerts started with his classic O Pardesi and closed with Emotional Atyachaar. The composer and his team also talked about social issues. He asked fans to watch visuals on the background and listen carefully to their song lyrics. He then asked the audience to imagine mother earth crying for help by singing the hard-hitting track Zinda from Lootera. He also talked about female empowerment and gave a tribute to India's biggest idols like Kalpana Chawla, Indira Gandhi, Smita Patil and many more by singing Ik Kudi from Udta Punjab. He also celebrated living legends like Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Hima Das among others.

There was another surprise performance by American hip-hop artist from Texas. The upcoming artist managed to engage the audience with his verses and will definitely find an audience in this country now.

Dua Lipa, one of the two most anticipated acts of the night, started with her classic Blow your mind. Dressed in turquoise colour-coordinated crop top and wide trousers, the singer looked stunning while performing her hits like One Kiss, Scared to Be Lonely, IDGAF (for which she gave an adorable warning), Don’t Start Now, Hotter Than Hell, Be The One. She closed her act with her most famous track New Rules. However, after she came back on stage as there was still time left for her set and sang oNewpf, one of her underrated tracks from her first album called Thinking ‘Bout You.

After Lipa, the 22-year-old Pune based DJ and singer Ritviz performed his set. The singer opened his act with his latest track Ved featuring the rapper Divine, and then went on to perform Jeet, Sage, and Barso. The singer then finished his set on a high note with his most famous track Udd Gaye, which shot him to fame.

The biggest act of the night was Katy Perry and she proved what an excellent performer she is. The singer put up inflatable props of a doll head, a bejewelled arm, and a huge rainbow. With each song, the singer put up a different theme which took the performance to the next level. The singer started with Chained to the Rhythm and then sang another new song Bon Appetit. She also danced like Janet Jackson with her backup singers India and Cherry on her track This is How We Do. The singer, who also made sure to talk to the audience one in a while, said that she dedicated a song for her fans who followed her right from her first album One of the Boyz. She sang the song Hot n Cold from the album. With a mix of old and new, she made sure she engaged her fans from all age groups.

Perry also sang Teenage Dreams, ET and California Girls along with Last Friday Night. Not only this, but she also made the live-performance debut of her song Harleys in Hawaii. The singer went on to sing her popular tracks Wide Awake, Swish Swish Bish and after a technical difficulty restarted the performance of Part of Me. During the show, she revealed that she had a crush on Dua Lipa but could not be with her because she was already promised to someone else (fiance Orlando Bloom) and hence dedicated a soulful version of The One That Got Away for her. After dedicating I Kissed a Girl for the beautiful women of Mumbai and singing her new track Never Really Over, the singer closed her act with two back to back power-packed performances of Roar and Fireworks. The closing act was literally accompanied by fireworks, which was a grand ending to the night.

