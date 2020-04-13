MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Katy Perry Flaunts Baby Bump as She Poses for a Pic Dressed as Easter Bunny

Katy Perry

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is expecting her baby girl with fiance Orlando Bloom and the pregnancy glow is quite visible in her latest pic on social media.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 8:33 AM IST
Popstar Katy Perry is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with fiance Orlando Bloom. Katy is currently self isolating but recently posted a candid mirrorfie on social media in which she flaunts her baby bump while she looks adorable dressed in a bunny outfit.

Captioning her latest post, Katy informed her fans that she will be interacting live with them on social media.

Katy had previously admitted that fiance Orlando has helped her become "the best version" of herself and allowed her to "evolve" and discover who she really is.

She said in an interview, "I've consciously or unconsciously picked a partner that makes sure to keep me evolving into the best version of myself. There's a lot of friction between my partner and I. But, that friction breeds something beautiful. It can breed a lot of light."

On the other hand, it is expected that Katy will already be a mother before she ties the knot with Orlando.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

