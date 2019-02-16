Katy Perry Gets Engaged to Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day

Singer Katy Perry has announced that she got engaged to actor Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day this year, following a three-year on-and-off romance.The Part of Me hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday to share the news, reports dailymail.co.uk."Full bloom," she wrote along with a photograph of herself with her fiance Orlando, flaunting her ring.The Troy actor also shared the same photograph, writing, "Lifetimes".Katy's mother Mary Hudson also shared images of the emotional proposal on Facebook, with the caption, "Look who got engaged last night."The 34-year-old singer could be seen looking as stunning as ever in the pics, donning a bright red dress with a heart belt around her waist.Perry was previously married to actor Russell Brand, while Orlando was married to model Miranda Kerr and has a son with her.Perry and Bloom, 42, were first romantically linked in 2016 before they reportedly broke up in 2017. They got back together at the end of that year and now appear to be happier than ever.The engagement news comes not long after a Paper interview with Perry emerged online, in which she spoke about marriage and her previous wedding to Brand.She shared, “I’m very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things... I mean, I was married when I was 25... I’m 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, ‘One person for the rest of my life,’ and I’m not so sure that that idea is for me. I’m just such a different person than I was.”Following the engagement news, a source told People it’s no surprise to the couple’s close friends. "They’ve been talking about getting engaged for a while,” the insider told the outlet. “They made their relationship a priority and both of them literally flew all around the world to keep their relationship strong.”*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.