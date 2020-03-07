Katy Perry Greets Team India Ahead of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final

The undefeated and unafraid Indian team will take on four-time champion and home favourites Australia in the much-anticipated final of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The final coincides with the 2020 International Women's Day.

Touted as the women cricket's biggest game to be played, the grand stadium is slated to hold more than 75,000 fans with #FilltheMCG as the marquee trend among social media platforms and famous pop singer Katy Perry electrifying the vigour of fans. Katy Perry will perform two songs to get the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final, between India and Australia, underway and return for a post-match concert.

Ahead of her performance, Katy met the Indian team. She was dressed in a multicolour stripe gown and was seen having a laugh. Katy is expecting her first child with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom, and she shared the news through her new music video. It is reported that she will get married in 2021 by the time she will be a mother.

Not even @katyperry is allowed to know the India team for tomorrow #T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/b3RQyJG5Wz — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 7, 2020

"I'm going to give them what they know. You came for Roar you came for Firework and that is what I am going to give you" @katyperry is going to roll out the hits at the MCG tomorrow



Get yourself a ticket ➡️ https://t.co/qHh1n3vmXP#T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/IFpHYm5xQq — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 7, 2020

Meanwhile, toss will play a crucial role in the summit clash between India and Australia. The young Indian batters - comprising of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues -- are in great nick but seniors Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will have to fire big as India chase their maiden ICC title.

The final presents an opportunity to set a new record for attendance at a women's sporting fixture, bidding to beat the 90,185 set at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final in the USA.

(With inputs from IANS)

