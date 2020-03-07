English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
2-MIN READ

Katy Perry Greets Team India Ahead of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final

Katy Perry and Team India

Katy Perry is all set to perform at the final of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 7, 2020, 12:58 PM IST
The undefeated and unafraid Indian team will take on four-time champion and home favourites Australia in the much-anticipated final of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The final coincides with the 2020 International Women's Day.

Read: International Women’s Day 2020: WhatsApp Wishes, SMS, Quotes to Celebrate Womanhood

Touted as the women cricket's biggest game to be played, the grand stadium is slated to hold more than 75,000 fans with #FilltheMCG as the marquee trend among social media platforms and famous pop singer Katy Perry electrifying the vigour of fans. Katy Perry will perform two songs to get the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final, between India and Australia, underway and return for a post-match concert.

Ahead of her performance, Katy met the Indian team. She was dressed in a multicolour stripe gown and was seen having a laugh. Katy is expecting her first child with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom, and she shared the news through her new music video. It is reported that she will get married in 2021 by the time she will be a mother.

Meanwhile, toss will play a crucial role in the summit clash between India and Australia. The young Indian batters - comprising of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues -- are in great nick but seniors Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will have to fire big as India chase their maiden ICC title.

The final presents an opportunity to set a new record for attendance at a women's sporting fixture, bidding to beat the 90,185 set at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final in the USA.

(With inputs from IANS)

