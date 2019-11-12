Katy Perry Hints at Possible Collaboration with Indian Musicians Ahead of Her Concert

On November 16, Indian fans will witness American pop star Katy Perry "roar" live for the first time at Mumbai's DY Patil stadium. And, she is equally excited about it.

In the lead-up to her headlining performance at the OnePlus music festival, the American singer said, "I'm totally excited to immerse myself in the culture, this week in Mumbai. You're going to catch me on these streets."

Perry, who last visited India for her show at the opening of the fifth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), also said she was looking forward to meeting, and possibly collaborating with some people from Bollywood.

"That's what the research and development this week is going to be about. I am going to a fun party, going to meet some Bollywood people, hear some incredible bands. It's been a long time since I've been here. When I was here for the IPL, I was just in-and-out, so I didn't get to immerse myself but this time it's all about immersing and educating myself," said Perry during her interaction with Indian media in Mumbai. She was joined by actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

"I am excited to meet anyone interesting, has a great perspective, care, kindness and empathy for the world and wants to do compassionate artistic thing. That's the kind of people I want to hang out with. I'm sure Jacqueline is definitely going to take me shopping and eating," she added.

Director-producer Karan Johar will reportedly host a grand reception for Perry ahead of her gig, which will also see stellar performances from Dua Lipa, Amit Trivedi and Ritviz, among others.

On performing in India for the first time, Perry said, "It is difficult sometimes to bring a big production over here. That's why most people don't add places on their tours because the production is hard to bring, you've to change everything."

