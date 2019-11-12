Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Katy Perry Hints at Possible Collaboration with Indian Musicians Ahead of Her Concert

Katy Perry said she was looking forward to meeting, and possibly collaborating with some people from Bollywood.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:November 12, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Katy Perry Hints at Possible Collaboration with Indian Musicians Ahead of Her Concert
Katy Perry is in India for her first tour.

On November 16, Indian fans will witness American pop star Katy Perry "roar" live for the first time at Mumbai's DY Patil stadium. And, she is equally excited about it.

In the lead-up to her headlining performance at the OnePlus music festival, the American singer said, "I'm totally excited to immerse myself in the culture, this week in Mumbai. You're going to catch me on these streets."

Perry, who last visited India for her show at the opening of the fifth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), also said she was looking forward to meeting, and possibly collaborating with some people from Bollywood.

"That's what the research and development this week is going to be about. I am going to a fun party, going to meet some Bollywood people, hear some incredible bands. It's been a long time since I've been here. When I was here for the IPL, I was just in-and-out, so I didn't get to immerse myself but this time it's all about immersing and educating myself," said Perry during her interaction with Indian media in Mumbai. She was joined by actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

"I am excited to meet anyone interesting, has a great perspective, care, kindness and empathy for the world and wants to do compassionate artistic thing. That's the kind of people I want to hang out with. I'm sure Jacqueline is definitely going to take me shopping and eating," she added.

Director-producer Karan Johar will reportedly host a grand reception for Perry ahead of her gig, which will also see stellar performances from Dua Lipa, Amit Trivedi and Ritviz, among others.

On performing in India for the first time, Perry said, "It is difficult sometimes to bring a big production over here. That's why most people don't add places on their tours because the production is hard to bring, you've to change everything."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram