Katy Perry Might Name Daughter After Her Late Grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson

Katy Perry recently revealed on Instagram the news about having a baby girl with a cake-painted picture of her fiance Orlando Bloom. "Its a girl," she told the world.





Now, according to an insider revelation at The Naughty but Nice with Rob podcast, the Roar crooner has decided to name her future baby after her late grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson. The source had it that Katy, 35, might name her daughter "Pearl or Hudson or Ann".







The singer is expecting her first baby with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. The duo confirmed the pregnancy news on March 5, when Katy released stills from her music video Never Worn White.











Unfortunately, just four days after the announcement, Perry lost her grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson. The singer wrote a long note to say final goodbye to her grandmom.







"A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I'm so grateful she did," her emotional post read.











The source added that it was Katy's grandmother who shaped her life and made her the woman she is today. "Katy believes that it is no coincidence that as her granny’s soul leaves the earth, another soul arrives," the source mentioned.







Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom began dating in January 2016, with a brief split in February 2017. However, the united a year later in April 2018 and got engaged on February 14 last year.