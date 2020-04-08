Katy Perry Might Name Daughter After Her Late Grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson

Katy Perry recently revealed on Instagram the news about having a baby girl with a cake-painted picture of her fiance Orlando Bloom. "Its a girl," she told the world.
Now, according to an insider revelation at The Naughty but Nice with Rob podcast, the Roar crooner has decided to name her future baby after her late grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson. The source had it that Katy, 35, might name her daughter "Pearl or Hudson or Ann".
The singer is expecting her first baby with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. The duo confirmed the pregnancy news on March 5, when Katy released stills from her music video Never Worn White.
Unfortunately, just four days after the announcement, Perry lost her grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson. The singer wrote a long note to say final goodbye to her grandmom.
"A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I'm so grateful she did," her emotional post read.
I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so. If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include “are you sure you wanna pick this wild group?!” There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two... tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife... and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally. A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did. Family... is there to show us what love can be... sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love. Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me. When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️
The source added that it was Katy's grandmother who shaped her life and made her the woman she is today. "Katy believes that it is no coincidence that as her granny’s soul leaves the earth, another soul arrives," the source mentioned.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom began dating in January 2016, with a brief split in February 2017. However, the united a year later in April 2018 and got engaged on February 14 last year.