Katy Perry on Wedding with Orlando Bloom: Anyone Making Plans in 2020 is a Little 'Lol'

Pop-star Katy Perry, whose breakout album Teenage Dream released 10 years ago talked about her upcoming wedding with actor Orlando Bloom in an interview with AP. The singer, who is also pregnant talked about the changes in plans that happened for the couple due to Covid-19.

When asked if she was planning a wedding, Katy said, "We have ideas but anyone that makes plans in 2020 is just a little LOL. There’s bigger things going on in the world. I don’t want to say, 'Oh, how sad is it that I had to postpone or cancel or whatever.' It’s so many other horrible things going on. What we’re hoping for is just a safe, healthy baby. That’s the next thing on the calendar that we can look forward to."

Katy was also asked if her pregnancy has had an effect on her vocals. She said, "It’s interesting having 45 extra pounds just kind of like sitting on you; 30 of that is just right here on my lung capacity. It’s not been too challenging, but I’ve definitely had to change a couple of keys. But I think that’s just because of the physical intensity of it. I’ve been so active. I’ve been doing the most. I go to the opening of every Zoom link. I am a mom on the move. I am promoting (her upcoming album Smile). Do not say that I did not work hard! I worked hard for this moment! I worked hard! Created a life; I worked hard! I do my part!"

Teenage Dream was Katy's second studio album. It broke the record set by pop-star Michael Jackson's album Bad for most No. 1 singles from an album. She will also be releasing her upcoming studio album Smile on August 28, 2020.