Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Go on a Bike Ride After a Romantic Dinner Date, See Pics

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry got engaged on Valentine's Day this year.

Updated:April 10, 2019, 4:18 PM IST
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Go on a Bike Ride After a Romantic Dinner Date, See Pics
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry got engaged on Valentine's Day this year.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day this year. Recently, the pair was spotted riding on a super bike, after a dinner date in West Hollywood, California. The picture of the duo, riding off into the night on the bike, has gone viral on social media.

Perry was sporting an orange jumpsuit, which she teamed up with a pair of navy blue sneakers. Bloom, on the other hand, was dressed in an all-denim ensemble. He completed his look with casual shoes. Both were seen wearing colour-coordinated helmets. Perry, who was riding pillion, also had a restaurant take-away like parcel in her hand.

The couple's engagement was made official on their respective Instagram handle. In an image shared by the Chained to the Rhythm singer, which shows close-up of the couple’s faces, with heart-shaped balloons in the background and a large ring visible on Perry’s left hand, they made the announcement to the world. She had captioned the image "Full bloom," while using her husband-to-be’s name.

Bloom also went on to share the image on his own Instagram account, captioning it "Lifetimes."

See the post here:

full bloom

The pair has not locked on a date for their marriage yet. It is believed that they are taking time to settle into this slowly, but they are reportedly living-in together.

