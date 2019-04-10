English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Go on a Bike Ride After a Romantic Dinner Date, See Pics
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry got engaged on Valentine's Day this year.
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry got engaged on Valentine's Day this year.
Loading...
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day this year. Recently, the pair was spotted riding on a super bike, after a dinner date in West Hollywood, California. The picture of the duo, riding off into the night on the bike, has gone viral on social media.
Perry was sporting an orange jumpsuit, which she teamed up with a pair of navy blue sneakers. Bloom, on the other hand, was dressed in an all-denim ensemble. He completed his look with casual shoes. Both were seen wearing colour-coordinated helmets. Perry, who was riding pillion, also had a restaurant take-away like parcel in her hand.
The couple's engagement was made official on their respective Instagram handle. In an image shared by the Chained to the Rhythm singer, which shows close-up of the couple’s faces, with heart-shaped balloons in the background and a large ring visible on Perry’s left hand, they made the announcement to the world. She had captioned the image "Full bloom," while using her husband-to-be’s name.
Bloom also went on to share the image on his own Instagram account, captioning it "Lifetimes."
See the post here:
The pair has not locked on a date for their marriage yet. It is believed that they are taking time to settle into this slowly, but they are reportedly living-in together.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Perry was sporting an orange jumpsuit, which she teamed up with a pair of navy blue sneakers. Bloom, on the other hand, was dressed in an all-denim ensemble. He completed his look with casual shoes. Both were seen wearing colour-coordinated helmets. Perry, who was riding pillion, also had a restaurant take-away like parcel in her hand.
The couple's engagement was made official on their respective Instagram handle. In an image shared by the Chained to the Rhythm singer, which shows close-up of the couple’s faces, with heart-shaped balloons in the background and a large ring visible on Perry’s left hand, they made the announcement to the world. She had captioned the image "Full bloom," while using her husband-to-be’s name.
Bloom also went on to share the image on his own Instagram account, captioning it "Lifetimes."
See the post here:
The pair has not locked on a date for their marriage yet. It is believed that they are taking time to settle into this slowly, but they are reportedly living-in together.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kumble, Dravid's Fight for Revenue Share Benefitting Cricketers: Sehwag
- David Beckham 'Speaks' in Nine Languages, Using Deepfake Tech, in Call to End Malaria
- EC Stops Release of Modi Biopic Till End of Election, Says Could Disturb Level Playing Field
- Deepika Padukone's Adorable Comment on Ranveer Singh's Latest Picture is Unmissable
- Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff Makes a Roaring Entry for the 'Biggest College Event'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results